Investigation underway after man shot and killed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An early morning shooting in Palmdale left a man dead, marking the third deadly shooting in the Antelope Valley in less than a week.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near E Avenue S and 47th Street. Witnesses said gunfire erupted following a fight at a shopping center.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

This comes as another man was shot and killed in Lancaster on Friday. Three days before that, another deadly shooting was reported in Palmdale.

It's unclear if any of the shootings are connected. All three incidents remain under investigation.