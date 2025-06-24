Early US intel report finds US strikes set back Iran's nuclear program only by months

The U.S. military strikes President Donald Trump ordered on Iran's nuclear facilities did not completely destroy the country's nuclear program and likely set it back only by months, according to two people familiar with an early intelligence assessment.

The initial report, which is highly classified, was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Central Command.

Sources say the U.S. believes based on early intelligence that significant damage was done but mostly to structures above ground.

According to the sources, the enriched uranium was not destroyed and centrifuges are largely intact.

The findings are at odds with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's insistence that Iran's nuclear program had been "obliterated."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

