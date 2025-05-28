Irvine mayor asks council to vote again on veterans cemetery; Great Park residents oppose

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine Mayor Larry Agran's proposal to build a veterans cemetery in Great Park went up for a vote again Tuesday, but many residents said they prefer to continue with previously approved plans to build one in Anaheim Hills.

Agran has worked on having a cemetery at the former site of the El Toro Marine Corps Air Station since 2014.

"On that land, hallowed land, we should have space, at least 20 acres, to be able to accommodate a final resting place for those who served at El Toro and elsewhere," he said.

Navy veteran Neil Espiritu lives in Great Park and told Eyewitness News veterans have waited a long time for a national cemetery in Orange County.

"Irvine had their chance for over a decade, and we have to pass the baton to another city or group that's going to get it done with full support," he said.

After some political turmoil, a different site got the green light at the local, state and federal levels in Anaheim Hills at Gypsum Canyon. Eyewitness News brought you the groundbreaking in 2022.

"The veteran groups that are spearheading a veterans cemetery for the Orange County veterans already have a location at Gypsum Canyon, and to distract from that is a disservice to veterans," said Espiritu.

People living just steps away from the proposed site in Irvine said a cemetery wasn't part of the planned community like the veterans memorial, garden and museum.

David Lingerfelt who lives in Great Park said he didn't hear about it a few weeks ago when he attended the State of the Great Park meeting.

"For it to come on the agenda just a few weeks after the State of the Great Park is kind of surprising and kind of feels like a bait and switch," he said.

Anita Bhat has led a grassroots effort made up of parents, doctors, teachers, professors, students and other residents living near the proposed site and has collected more than 600 signatures in opposition, arguing that veterans need a final, solemn resting place in Orange County.

"Our community deserves to have the park that we were promised, and our veterans, more importantly, deserve to have the honor and respect that they've fought so hard for," said Bhat.

"Focused on the veteran and the families of veterans and what their needs are, and you're going to be pointed in the right direction," said Espiritu.

Agran's goal was to have the cemetery built by Memorial Day 2028.