Irvine Sprouts employee, once homeless, gets a new life after act of kindness in viral video

A worker at an Irvine grocery store is no longer homeless after his life was turned around by influencer Jimmy Darts in a now viral video.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The life of a Sprouts Farmer's Market employee who says he's been homeless for the last eight years took an unexpected turn when a social media influencer surprised him with a cash gift after an act of kindness.

The moment, caught on video and posted on social media, turned Jeff Daley's life around and took him from being homeless to having around $100,000 in his pocket.

Jeff was working at the Irvine grocery store when he received a request from a stranger - a dollar to buy baby food.

"Yeah, I'll give you a dollar, man. That's all I can do for you," Jeff responds.

That act of human kindness was reciprocated immediately, confusing Jeff at first.

When the person insists Jeff take the dollar back, he responds, "Why? I just gave it to you."

The other man heard in the recording asks Jeff why he gave him the dollar. After Jeff shares his own struggles, he gets a surprise he can't believe.

"I've asked other people myself. I'm trying to work my way out of extreme poverty, you know. I got a job here. I'm grateful for the hours I get," Jeff said.

The other man responds: "Because you were kind to me Jeff, I have $500 dollars for you."

Eyewitness News caught up with Jeff on Wednesday.

The Navy veteran said he's been homeless for eight years. Now a senior, Jeff relies on a free gym membership to shower in the mornings before work.

"I was just hoping for something better to come along and take some of the weight off my shoulders, and it really did. Jimmy, I really want to thank you," Jeff said in tears.

Jimmy Darts, the man behind the voice asking for the dollar in the video, is a social media influencer with millions of followers who watch as he surprises strangers with kindness.

Jimmy said someone told him about Jeff's situation.

"I go around the country finding people that are in need, and I went in here and I said alright I'm gonna do a kindness test and if he, you know, passes the test, I'm gonna reward him with 500 bucks for being awesome," Jimmy said.

Two days after that, there was more cause for celebration.

"I said, 'You promise me you won't have a heart attack right now?' And he goes, 'Yeah.' And I'm like, 'You're not gonna be homeless anymore,'" Jimmy said.

After sharing Jeff's story on GoFundMe, Jimmy has raised around $100,000 for him.

"It's awesome when people help out, but when you help out and that's the last you have, that means so much more," Jimmy said.

"I'll go hungry to help feed a child. Why wouldn't I? I mean, I think all of us would. Of course I'm gonna give that dollar up," Jeff said.

Jimmy Darts told Eyewitness News this is just one of a few causes he has shared that has reached that $100,000-mark.