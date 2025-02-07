Irvine police searching for man accused of using selfie stick to look into girl's bedroom

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Irvine are seeking the public's help in finding an alleged "peeping Tom."

Officials say the man was caught on camera using a selfie stick and a cellphone to look into a girl's bedroom.

The incident took place on Gulfstream, the Irvine Police Department said in a post on Instagram. It's unclear when it happened.

The department released photos of the suspect, but additional details about the incident were not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.