Irvine residents notified of plan to build massive warehouse complex

People living in an area of Irvine with newly built homes and condos are concerned about a new proposal to build a massive warehouse complex.

People living in an area of Irvine with newly built homes and condos are concerned about a new proposal to build a massive warehouse complex.

People living in an area of Irvine with newly built homes and condos are concerned about a new proposal to build a massive warehouse complex.

People living in an area of Irvine with newly built homes and condos are concerned about a new proposal to build a massive warehouse complex.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- People living next to the Von Karman Corporate Center in Irvine are paying close attention to what may be taking shape in the future in their neighborhood.

Residents received a letter on May 10 notifying them of a proposed Master Plan to build a more than half million square-foot warehouse facility in the business complex across the street.

"This is an office building which is pretty quiet but obviously a half million square-foot warehouse would bring a lot of pollution, a lot of trucks, a lot of noise," Valer Cupsa said.

Under the conceptual site plan two warehouses totaling 541,344 square feet would be built within an area on the northeast corner of Von Karman Avenue and Alton Parkway.

Nine existing buildings in the corporate center would first have to be demolished.

Cupsa said the entire project would change the aesthetics of the neighborhood.

"When there's just one thing that's stands out then everything tends to go down and then when someone might want to sell their house or whatever the case might be, if you have trucks coming in and out at all hours of the day, that can't be good," he said.

We reached out to the city of Irvine but have not heard back.

Cupsa knows the proposal is in the very early stages.

If the city wants to move forward with new developments in that area Cupsa would want to see projects that would energize the community.

"I would love to see more of that, more housing, more retail, more shopping, more maybe entertainment options, a little park or something," Cupsa said. "A warehouse is definitely none of those things."

A public hearing before the Planning Commission has yet to be set.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the process. Comments and questions can be made to Senior Planner Hernan DeStantos at hdesantos@cityofirvine.org or 949.724.6441.