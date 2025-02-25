"The Air Force is now attacking strongly," Israel's defense minister said.

Israel says it is conducting strikes in southern Syria

The six included three Israeli men seized from the Nova music festival.

Israel confirmed it is conducting strikes in southern Syria, as the new Syrian government calls for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory.

"We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said regarding the strikes. "Any attempt by the Syrian regime forces and the country's terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire."

Katz said the Israeli Air Force is "now attacking strongly in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of pacifying southern Syria."

"We will not endanger the security of our citizens," he said.

Israel confirmed the strikes after Syrian state media reported several aircraft strikes near Damascus.

