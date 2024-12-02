Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night | LIVE

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to all charges in the DUI crash in South Carolina that killed bride Samantha Miller on her wedding night.

On the night of April 28, a golf cart carrying four people was struck from behind by an alleged drunk driver near Charleston, South Carolina, killing 34-year-old Samantha Miller and critically injuring her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two others. The couple had just celebrated their wedding earlier that day.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Hutchinson's mother, Hutchinson broke both legs, parts of his face and his back, and suffered brain bleeds and numerous cuts in the accident. The two others in the golf cart with Hutchinson and Miller suffered injuries including severe road rash and open wounds, according to Charleston ABC affiliate WCIV.



The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart, Jamie Komoroski, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and one count of reckless homicide.

On Monday, she pleaded guilty to all charges, including felony DUI.

Komoroski was allegedly driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when the crash happened, according to a police report released by the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.

According to the toxicology report, Komoroski's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

