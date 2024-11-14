Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and more join 58th CMA Awards performers lineup, airing Nov 20 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and more join 58th CMA Awards performers lineup, airing Nov 20 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and more join 58th CMA Awards performers lineup, airing Nov 20 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and more join 58th CMA Awards performers lineup, airing Nov 20 on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- We're counting down the days to Country Music's Biggest Night, and the Country Music Association and ABC have announced another round of performers taking the stage for "The 58th Annual CMA Awards."

The live broadcast airs on ABC, Wednesday, November 20 from Nashville and features a mix of first-time nominees and performers, along with previous CMA Award winners. Live red carpet coverage will be available to stream at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Joining the initial lineup of performers is Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Bailey Zimmerman.

Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and NFL star Peyton Manning will host.

Below are the confirmed songs being performed.

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee this year, Luke Combs will perform "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma."

Three-time nominee this year Megan Moroney will perform her single "Am I Okay?"

Kacey Musgraves, also with three nominations this year, will sing "The Architect."

First-time nominee and performer Bailey Zimmerman will take to the stage with "New to Country."

Collaborations include two-time nominee this year Kelsea Ballerini and first-time nominee and performer Noah Kahan sining their nominated duet, "Cowboys Cry Too."

Brooks & Dunn, who are nominated for CMA Vocal Duo, welcome three-time nominee this year Jelly Roll to perform "Believe."

First-time performers, Ella Langley and Riley Green will sing their hit "you look like you love me."

Additional performers already announced include Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Lainey Wilson.

Don't miss country's biggest night. "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday, November 20 on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville!

"On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" will be streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.

