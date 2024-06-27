Jenni Rivera honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jenni Rivera, who was known as "La Diva de la Banda," was honored Thursday with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star was unveiled in front of the Capitol Records building during a dedication ceremony. Television host and Rivera's close friend Jessica Maldonado emceed the event along with Mexican singer Gloria Trevi.

"She was there when I was a young boy, and her music and life really brought something positive to my life, so she means a lot to me," said a fan who attended Thursday's ceremony.

The star was accepted by Rivera's five children.

"It's such an honor to be the daughter of such an amazing woman," said the singer's eldest daughter Janney Marín Rivera, better known as "Chiquis." "A woman that accomplished so much, yes, but more than anything, being a daughter of a woman who has left her footprint on this Earth that's in so many people's hearts. Even if it's been almost 12 years, she's still living, and I see her in my siblings and I see her in all of you guys."

Rivera was a trailblazing music icon who broke ground in the '90s as a female singer in the Mexican Banda genre and is currently the highest-earning Banda singer of all time. She and six others died in a plane crash in 2012.