Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin shine in 'A Real Pain' trailer

The comedy-drama finds a balance between heart and humor

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin shine in the official "A Real Pain" trailer, finding a balance between heart and humor. The film premieres in theaters November 1.

LOS ANGELES -- The official trailer for Searchlight Pictures' "A Real Pain" is finally here (WARNING: TRAILER CONTAINS ADULT LANGUAGE).

The film stars Jesse Eisenberg (David) and Kieran Culkin (Benji) as mismatched cousins, reuniting for a tour around Poland to honor their late grandmother. As their trip goes on, it takes a turn as family dynamics resurface to the forefront of the pair's relationship.

"I love him, and I hate him, and I want to be him," David says about Benji.

The comedy-drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where Jesse Eisenberg won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Variety called it "a beautifully complex ramble of a road movie."

"A Real Pain" is written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, with additional cast members including Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes.

Dave McCary, Ali Hertin p.g.a, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg p.g.a, Jennifer Semler and Ewa Puszczynska are producers.

"A Real Pain" begins playing in theaters November 1.

