LA-bound flight makes emergency landing in Tokyo; comedian Jo Koy thanks flight crew

TOKYO (KABC) -- A flight from the Philippines heading for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Japan.

Philippine Airlines told ABC News the flight was diverted to Haneda Airport just before 2:30 a.m. Tokyo time. It's not clear exactly why the plane was diverted, but video taken by passengers shows smoke in the cabin.

Comedian Jo Koy was on the flight, and posted a video to his Instagram thanking the crew.

"The flight attendants... were amazing. Thank you for remaining calm in a situation that could've went south fast," he said.

A total of 355 passengers were on board. Nobody was injured.