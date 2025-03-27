Job fair connects LGBTQ+ community with employers, expanding inclusivity

Ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility, the City of West Hollywood is teaming up with the City of LA to offer a unique networking opportunity for members of the LGBTQ+ Community.

"It's really good to see all the other organizations out here that are willing to open their door to the transgender community," said participant Jasmine Lopez.

The TGI2+ job fair provides a platform for job seekers to connect with inclusive employers in the workplace.

"Seeing people with the same experience, who may understand you in a deeper way and coming out of this event with new relationships really because this is a time and age when we witness a lot of negative things," said LGBTQIA Liason to the LA Civil Rights Department, Carla Ibarra.

"I think people need a reminder that we are here. That people are not isolated"

"We also have employers like the City, LA County Health, and LAPD here talking about the jobs and opportunities there is to work for these departments," said Claudia Luna, LA Civil Rights and Equity Department Assistant General Manager.

"We're trying to match employers with more candidates of the queer community."

Today's event featured several workshops as well as mental health and housing services. The fair comes at a time when LGBTQ+ members of the community are faced with many challenges.

"This is that reminder. Just come here. Visit us. Spend time with us and step away feeling rejuvenated and inspired and be ready to fight the good fight" Ibarra said.