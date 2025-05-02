No evidence that John Elway was intoxicated at time of fatal golf cart incident, sheriff says

John Elway's former agent died from injuries suffered when he fell off a golf cart reportedly being driven by the Hall of Fame quarterback.

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies did not find any evidence that John Elway was intoxicated when his former agent fell from a golf cart being driven by the Hall of Fame quarterback in La Quinta, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Jeff Sperbeck, a longtime friend of Elway's, became his manager in 1990. Sperbeck, 62, fell from the passenger seat of the golf cart being driven by Elway and hit his head on the asphalt. The incident occurred Saturday as he and Elway were leaving an after-party for Stagecoach, the popular country music festival held at the Empire Polo Club in nearby Indio. Sperbeck was pronounced dead early Wednesday at a Palm Springs hospital, the Riverside County coroner's office confirmed.

Bianco said the sheriff's department only got involved because of the "massive media inquiry," but medics and Cal Fire saw no need to contact law enforcement.

The sheriff also said an equipment evaluation was done on the golf cart, and there appears to have been no malfunctions.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with detectives reviewing surveillance video and witness testimony, though Bianco said the investigation will be short.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that this is what it appears to be, and just an accident," Bianco told The Denver Post.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said in a statement to ESPN Wednesday. "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me."

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff's wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

Elway won two Super Bowls during a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos. He later served as Broncos general manager and executive vice president and then transitioned to a consultant role until his contract expired in March 2023.

ESPN contributed to this report.