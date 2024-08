John Legend and Stevie Wonder set to perform at DNC Day 3

Stevie Wonder was seen during a mic check before the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday in Chicago.

John Legend and Stevie Wonder are set to perform at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday in Chicago.

Both were seen at a sound check hours before Day 3 gets underway at the United Center.

John Legend and Sheila E were seen performing sound check before the start of day three of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.

The convention has been filled with musical guests and celebrities including Lil Jon, Patti LeBelle and Common, among others.

Artist James Taylor was also seen rehearsing at a sound check on Monday, but he was cut from programming after the event ran behind schedule.