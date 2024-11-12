John Robinson, legendary coach of USC football, Los Angeles Rams, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- John Robinson, one of USC's most successful football coaches who also coached the Rams to two NFC Championship games, died Monday in Baton Rouge, La. of complications from pneumonia, USC announced.

Robinson was 89.

Born in Chicago, Robinson grew up in Northern California, where he was friends with the late former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden. He attended Oregon University and played tight end for the Ducks, where he later began his coaching career.

After serving as offensive coordinator for legendary Trojans coach John McKay in the early 1970s, Robinson replaced McKay as head coach prior to the 1976 season. His first stint as USC head coach, from 1976-82, produced an outstanding record of 67-14-2, including a national championship in 1978.

Robinson, known to favor a strong running game, also coached two Heisman Trophy-winning running backs with the Trojans, Charles White in 1979 and Marcus Allen in 1981.

Robinson moved onto the NFL after the 1982 season, taking the Rams head coaching job in 1983. Led by star running back Eric Dickerson, the Rams were a perennial contender in the '80s, losing conference title games to the Chicago Bears in the 1985 season and the San Francisco 49ers in the 1989 season.

The Rams fired Robinson after the 1991 season, after which he returned for a second, less successful stint as USC's head coach, from 1993-97. His best season during that stint was 1995, capped off when USC won the 1996 Rose Bowl over Northwestern, 41-32.

Robinson was also head coach at UNLV from 1999-04.

After coaching, he did analysis on college football national radio broadcasts and was a development officer with the USC athletic department. He also served as a senior consultant with the LSU football program when the Tigers won the national title in 2019.

Robinson is survived by his wife Beverly, daughters Terry Medina and Lynne Sierra and sons David and Chris, stepchildren Jennifer Bohle and Jeffrey Ezell and 10 grandchildren.

Per Robinson's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held following this college football season, according to USC.

