3 suspects in killing of actor Johnny Wactor, including alleged gunman, plead not guilty

The suspects charged in the murder of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor are also suspected in a series of burglaries across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Three suspects in the shooting death of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, including two facing murder charges, pleaded not guilty Thursday, while a fourth suspect who is facing lesser charges indicated he would plead guilty at a later date.

The not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of the alleged gunman, Robert Isaiah Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park, who is charged with murder and the special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery in connection with the actor's May 25 killing.

Also pleading not guilty was Sergio Estrada, 18, who was also charged with murder, but is not charged with the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, along with gun allegations.

In addition, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A fourth suspect, Leonel Gutierrez, 18, who is charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement, both with gun allegations, indicated through his attorney that he would plead guilty. He is free after posting $120,00 bond.

The suspects were arraigned before Judge Susan De Witt in downtown Los Angeles Superior Court. De Witt set a preliminary setting hearing date of Oct. 16 for Barceleau, Estrada and Olano. Gutierrez was expected to enter his guilty plea on Sept. 11.

Wactor, 37, was shot about 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co- worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

Police said that the pair encountered a crew of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and that one of them shot Wactor as he approached.