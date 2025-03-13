Join the Walk to Feed OC hosted by the Second Harvest Food Bank

ALMOST 1K OC RESIDENTS OF ALL AGES TO TAKE STEPS TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY AT SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF ORANGE COUNTY'S ANNUAL "WALK TO FEED OC"

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Join"Walk To Feed OC" hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank on Sunday, Mar. 15.

The event will happen from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Tanaka Farms in Irvine.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County will gather an expected crowd of 1,000 community members from across Orange County-from babies and toddlers with their parents to older adults-for the 3rd Annual Walk to Feed OC. At this inspiring, free and all-ages event, held during National Nutrition Month, Second Harvest aims to raise $350,000 to further its mission of providing dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food for all Orange County residents.

This 1.5-mile walk, sponsored by The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation | Ralphs Food4Less, offers participants from all "walks" of life the chance to move at their own pace through the picturesque grounds of Tanaka Farms

For more information, visit Second Harvest Food Bank

Tanaka Farms is located at 5380 University Drive, Irvine, CA 92612

