Search for woman who jumped in river to save sister scaled back in Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is scaling down for a missing woman swept away by a river in Sequoia National Park over Memorial Day weekend.

Jomarie Calasanz from La Puente jumped into the river to save her sister when she was swept away by the cold and extremely fast river currents of the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River near Paradise Creek Bridge in the foothills of Sequoia National Park.

Her sister is OK, authorities said.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the past nine days for the 26-year-old, but must now scale back due to dangerous river conditions.

"Searchers have used a broad range of techniques including ground search and rescue, canines, underwater live stream camera, and aerial searches via helicopter and unmanned aerial systems," Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks wrote in a social media post.

Park officials believe Calasanz could still be located within the park, but divers will be unable to complete an underwater search until conditions improve.