Man accused of poisoning daughter with eyedrops after allegedly killing wife same way

Joshua Lee Hunsucker was booked on Tuesday and prosecutors have asked that his bond be revoked amid concerns he is abusing and neglecting one of his children, neglecting another child and intimidating witnesses in his murder case.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man accused of fatally poisoning his wife with eyedrops is now being accused of attempting to poison their 11-year-old daughter with the same substance, resulting in her hospitalization, according to court documents.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker was booked on Tuesday and prosecutors have asked that his bond be revoked amid concerns he is abusing and neglecting one of his children, neglecting another child and intimidating witnesses in his murder case. Prosecutors argued that he has become "increasingly aggressive" and that his "dangerous actions will continue to escalate," according to court documents.

Hunsucker, 40, is accused of poisoning his then-10-year-old daughter with eyedrops over a year after he allegedly killed his wife with the same substance. He put the eye drops into his child's beverage and the substance was found in their urine sample, according to court documents.

A drug commonly prescribed for depression and not approved for children was also found in her blood. Investigators had found the drug in Hunsucker's truck, according to court documents.

The 10-year-old was suffering from low blood pressure, low heart rate, extreme exhaustion and sleepiness and constricted blood vessels leading to her hospitalization, court documents show.

Prosecutors accused Hunsucker poisoned his daughter in an attempt to implicate John and Susie Robinson, who are witnesses in his wife's murder case. Hunsucker was indicted on Monday on four counts of intimidation and four counts of obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that while his daughter was receiving treatment, Hunsucker told medical professionals that it appeared she had been given eyedrops which prosecutors said "does not appear to be a reasonable conclusion based on the symptoms" she was exhibiting.

Hunsucker is accused of poisoning his wife Stacy Robinson Hunsucker with tetrahydrozoline -- eyedrops -- and submitting false information to an insurance company, claiming his wife died "due to myocardial infarction when, in fact, it was due to homicide by poisoning," according to court documents.

Joshua Hunsucker then cremated her before filing for her $250,000 life insurance policy two days after she died. He received an insurance payout of over $200,000, according to court documents.

Because Stacy Hunsucker was an organ donor, a vial of her blood was preserved after she died. When her husband raised suspicion, an investigation into her death was opened and the blood sample was tested, revealing a high presence of eyedrops, according to court documents.

Joshua Hunsucker is accused of putting eyedrops in her drinks over a period of time, leading to her death. Before her death, Joshua Hunsucker had told two coworkers that if he killed someone he would do so using eyedrops, according to court documents.

He was arrested in December 2019 and released after he paid a $1.5 million bond and has been wearing an ankle monitor and maintained a curfew.

Joshua Hunsucker is also accused of threatening or attempting to intimidate the Robinsons by sending a package to their residence, filming and following them in public places, routinely driving by their house and making vulgar gestures towards them in the parking lot of the church they attend, demanding that they drop the charges against them, according to court documents.

Joshua Hunsucker also falsely accused John Robinson of assaulting and kidnapping him, according to court docs.

He is accused of staging his own kidnapping, falsely reporting that he stopped to change a flat tire and a pistol-whipped him in the head multiple times before his hands were zip-tied and injected with an unknown substance. Hunsucker then accused him of attacking him to "shift responsibility from the defendant to the Robinsons for his wife's death," according to court documents.