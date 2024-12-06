Jude Law stars in 'The Order,' new movie based on true story of white supremacists, domestic terror

HOLLYWOOD -- Jude Law is enjoying a busy week. Along with his new Disney+ series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," he also stars of the tense new drama, "The Order." It's based on a true story of bank robberies, white supremacists and domestic terror.

In the film, Law plays an FBI agent.

"Our aim was obviously to tell this extraordinary story that I certainly hadn't heard," said Law. "It has an uncomfortable relevance to today's kind of global climate with the rise of extreme factions."

Jurnee Smollett and Tye Sheridan also play characters on the right side of the law.

"It's exploring a really dark side of our history," said Smollett. "And this level of bigotry and domestic terrorism, as we see in the film, it's taught. This ideology, this propaganda, we're not born this way, you know? Unfortunately, it's very relevant."

"These guys that he grew up with have basically spun out of the Aryan nation and they started their own group and they're trying to start a revolution and, unfortunately, you know, he's got to go to any end to protect his family and his community," said Sheridan.

"They're driven and they have a great desire to stop the bad guys. You know, to stop this kind of action, to unpick it and cut it off at the root," said Law.

We see Law in a different way in this film: a grizzled veteran

"I had to wait to play him because I couldn't have--I would have needed hours and hours in make-up if I'd played him 20 years ago. But now I just grew a moustache and turned up," laughed Law.

"The Order" is rated "R" and is new to theatres on December 6.