Julión Álvarez becomes first Latin artist to sell out SoFi Stadium 3 nights in a row

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- They don't call him the Box Office King for nothing!

Julión Álvarez, the charming Mexican singer known for his stellar stage presence and must-see performances, is now the first Latin artist to sell out SoFi Stadium three nights in a row.

Álvarez's highly anticipated "4218 Tour USA 2025" kicked off on Thursday.

There were only two shows slated for Friday and Saturday, but due to overwhelming demand by fans, a third show was added on Thursday.

The 42-year-old "Y Su Norteño Banda" join Beyoncé and The Rolling Stones as the only artists with three consecutive nights at SoFi Stadium.

Álvarez surpassed Los Bukis, Grupo Firme, and Bad Bunny, all of whom performed two consecutive sold-out shows.

It looks like Álvarez just reaffirmed his reign as "El Rey de la Taquilla."