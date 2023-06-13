Juneteenth events in Southern California

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States. Here's a list of Juneteenth events in Southern California, organized by date.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, symbolizes the emancipation of slavery in the United States. Here's a list of Juneteenth events in Southern California, organized by date.

2025 Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration

June 14

Downtown Long Beach

400 E Shoreline Dr, Long Beach, CA 90802

Join us as we build, educate, and celebrate the community in support of, in and around the older nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Held in Downtown Long Beach filled with entertainment and guest speakers, bring your family and friends to come honor this monumental celebration together!

downtownlongbeach.org

33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 14

Santa Monica

2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404

The City of Santa Monica will host the 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park. This year's theme is A Family Affair: Unifying, Healing & Restoring. The free family-friendly event will feature an afternoon of music, unique food and craft vendors, a kid's activity area, and health and other local resources.

santamonica.gov

Holly J. Mitchell's 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Resource Fair

June 14

Roy Campanella Park

14812 S Stanford Ave, Compton, CA 90220

This event will focus on getting resources directly to residents and serving as a catalyst for ongoing tangible services and support for our communities.

mitchell.lacounty.gov

/p>

2025 Valley Juneteenth Community Celebration

June 14

Pierce College, Rocky Young Park

Come join us at Rocky Young Park on the Pierce College campus for our 8th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration on Saturday, June 14, at 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Bring blankets, pop ups and chairs to spend the day with your community during this "family reunion" style celebration.

allevents.com

/p>

Juneteenth Festival

June 15

LA Center Studios

Black on the Block presents the fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, taking place from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 15 at Los Angeles Center Studios. The all-ages festival features live performances by Mario and THEY; 150+ Black-owned businesses, 40 food vendors, drinks, special guests, activations, giveaways, gaming and much more.

blackxtheblock.com

/p>

Juneteenth DGSOM Community Celebration

June 18

UCLA La Kretz Garden and Pavilion

707 Tiverton Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90095

medschool.ucla.edu

/p>

Repossessions and Reparations

June 19

California African American Museum

600 State Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Celebrate Juneteenth at CAAM and explore Repossessions, a group exhibition reflecting on reparations for descendants of enslaved African Americans. Exhibiting artists Chelle Barbour, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle (Olomidara Yaya), Rodney Ewing, Curtis Patterson and Marcus Brown will speak about their work on a tour led by exhibition curator Bridget R. Cooks.

caamuseum.org

/p>

Melanin in the Parks

June 19

Disneyland

Meet at the main street station stairs.

Melanin in the parks presents Juneteenth Freedom Day Disneyland meet-up on Thursday, June 19, at 1 p.m. This event will be full of magic, food, drinks, rides, prizes, and community. Juneteenth inspired attire requested.

melaninintheparks.com

/p>

Juneteenth Celebration and Concert

June 19-22

Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach

The City of Manhattan Beach held its first Juneteenth Ceremony on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Bruce's Beach Park and Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Polliwog Park.

manhattanbeach.gov

/p>

West Hollywood Juneteenth Celebration

June 21

West Hollywood Park

647 N San Vincente Blvd.

Join the City of West Hollywood as we celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, as we commemorate this significant holiday with food, music, captivating performances, black-owned business vendors, and much more. This event is free and open to the public on Saturday, June 21, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

weho.org

/p>

La Function Juneteenth Celebration

June 21

Academy LA, Hollywood

6021 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

LA Function LA's ultimate summer celebration, featuring incredible LA DJs, surprise performances, delicious food trucks, and remarkable art on Saturday, June 21, from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

lahiphopevents.com

/p>

If you know a great Juneteenth event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!