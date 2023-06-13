Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, symbolizes the emancipation of slavery in the United States. Here's a list of Juneteenth events in Southern California, organized by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
2025 Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration
June 14
Downtown Long Beach
400 E Shoreline Dr, Long Beach, CA 90802
Join us as we build, educate, and celebrate the community in support of, in and around the older nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Held in Downtown Long Beach filled with entertainment and guest speakers, bring your family and friends to come honor this monumental celebration together!
downtownlongbeach.org
33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
June 14
Santa Monica
2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
The City of Santa Monica will host the 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park. This year's theme is A Family Affair: Unifying, Healing & Restoring. The free family-friendly event will feature an afternoon of music, unique food and craft vendors, a kid's activity area, and health and other local resources.
santamonica.gov
Holly J. Mitchell's 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Resource Fair
June 14
Roy Campanella Park
14812 S Stanford Ave, Compton, CA 90220
This event will focus on getting resources directly to residents and serving as a catalyst for ongoing tangible services and support for our communities.
mitchell.lacounty.gov
2025 Valley Juneteenth Community Celebration
June 14
Pierce College, Rocky Young Park
Come join us at Rocky Young Park on the Pierce College campus for our 8th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration on Saturday, June 14, at 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Bring blankets, pop ups and chairs to spend the day with your community during this "family reunion" style celebration.
allevents.com
Juneteenth Festival
June 15
LA Center Studios
Black on the Block presents the fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, taking place from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 15 at Los Angeles Center Studios. The all-ages festival features live performances by Mario and THEY; 150+ Black-owned businesses, 40 food vendors, drinks, special guests, activations, giveaways, gaming and much more.
blackxtheblock.com
Juneteenth DGSOM Community Celebration
June 18
UCLA La Kretz Garden and Pavilion
707 Tiverton Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90095
707 Tiverton Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90095
medschool.ucla.edu
Repossessions and Reparations
June 19
California African American Museum
600 State Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Celebrate Juneteenth at CAAM and explore Repossessions, a group exhibition reflecting on reparations for descendants of enslaved African Americans. Exhibiting artists Chelle Barbour, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle (Olomidara Yaya), Rodney Ewing, Curtis Patterson and Marcus Brown will speak about their work on a tour led by exhibition curator Bridget R. Cooks.
caamuseum.org
Melanin in the Parks
June 19
Disneyland
Meet at the main street station stairs.
Melanin in the parks presents Juneteenth Freedom Day Disneyland meet-up on Thursday, June 19, at 1 p.m. This event will be full of magic, food, drinks, rides, prizes, and community. Juneteenth inspired attire requested.
melaninintheparks.com
Juneteenth Celebration and Concert
June 19-22
Polliwog Park, Manhattan Beach
The City of Manhattan Beach held its first Juneteenth Ceremony on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Bruce's Beach Park and Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Polliwog Park.
manhattanbeach.gov
/p>
West Hollywood Juneteenth Celebration
June 21
West Hollywood Park
647 N San Vincente Blvd.
Join the City of West Hollywood as we celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, as we commemorate this significant holiday with food, music, captivating performances, black-owned business vendors, and much more. This event is free and open to the public on Saturday, June 21, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
weho.org
/p>
La Function Juneteenth Celebration
June 21
Academy LA, Hollywood
6021 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
LA Function LA's ultimate summer celebration, featuring incredible LA DJs, surprise performances, delicious food trucks, and remarkable art on Saturday, June 21, from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
lahiphopevents.com
/p>
