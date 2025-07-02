Juniper Fire: 755 acre-blaze in Riverside County reaches 95% containment

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) -- Containment of the 755-acre Juniper Fire in Riverside County grew to 95%, with all evacuation warnings lifted.

Cal Fire Riverside said early Wednesday that firefighters would be patrolling the area throughout the day to reach full containment. The public was advised to use caution when moving through the area.

The number of personnel battling the fire had dropped to 15, including five engines.

The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday south of Ann Way and Juniper Road in the Perris area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Numerous engine and hand crews from the county, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and other agencies were sent to the location, encountering flames moving at a moderate rate in light brush to the southeast.

Crews managed to stop the fire's forward progress and begin establishing containment lines.

Mandatory evacuations were declared north of Rocky Hills Road, south of Orange Avenue, west of Forrest Road and east of El Nido Road before they were lifted later Monday.

Evacuation warnings were posted for surrounding locations south of Idaleona Road and north of Santa Rosa Mine Road. A care and reception center was established at Citrus Hill High School, 18150 Wood Road in Perris. All those warnings were lifted Tuesday afternoon.

Two outbuildings were reportedly consumed by the flames, but no houses. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the fire split in two, with both heads pushing to the southeast, crossing into Good Hope, amid winds blowing 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, according to officials. However, by 4 p.m., the entire blaze's forward rate of spread had been stopped.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.