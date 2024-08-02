Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty for 2nd time to charges stemming from DWI arrest

TImberlake is making a virtual appearance in court after a judge ordered him to be re-arraigned with corrected paperwork.

SAG HARBOR, New York -- Singer Justin Timberlake appeared virtually in court on Long Island on Friday, where pleaded not guilty at his second arraignment for DUI.

Timberlake, 43, looked somber and serious as he entered his plea. He was wearing a black button-down shirt and appeared virtually to court in Sag Harbor, New York due to being on tour.

The singer was re-arraigned after his attorney, Edward Burke, noticed a superior officer did not sign the initial charging papers from the June 18 arrest.

Surveillance video shows Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor before the arrest.

Surveillance video captured Justin Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor shortly before his arrest for a DWI.

His attorney, Edward Burke, had filed a motion to dismiss the charges, citing the error.

But Burke withdrew the motion Friday after Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace noted that law enforcement would likely have to rearrest Timberlake, calling it an undue burden on the defendant.

The judge Friday told Burke he is troubled by statements the attorney made to the media following last week's court appearance and warned him to think before choosing to comment.

He said the statements were not constructive to the judicial process and the judge does not want to poison the case before it begins.

"Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case. You heard the DA try to fix one of those errors, but that's just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police, like every one of us, make mistakes. And that's the case in this very instance," Burke said last week.

The judge set the next conference in the case for August 9.

Timberlake does not have to appear then, but the judge said the day may come when he may have to appear in person, and asked his attorney to come up with a date.

He said Timberlake may have to appear in court on September 13, and asked the attorney to make sure his client is available.

The N'SYNC singer's license is suspended under the arrest, but as he has an out-of-state license, it only bars him from driving in New York

