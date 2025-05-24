Juvenile arrested after man is shot and killed with flare gun in Huntington Beach, police say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a flare gun in Huntington Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting near the intersection of Florida Street and Utica Avenue located a man suffering from a single wound inflicted by a flare gun, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Cuchilla said.

"The suspect initially fled the scene but was quickly located by responding officers. He was identified as a male juvenile," she said. "The weapon used in the incident was recovered."

The child, whose exact age was not provided, was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the HBPD at 714-878-5640. Anonymous tips can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.