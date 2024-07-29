KABC News Assistant - Part Time

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking News Assistants for part-time employment within the news department in support of the daily production of news and other content across all platforms for Eyewitness News. This is an entry level position that will introduce you to the inner workings of a top newsroom. This position is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis

Responsibilities:

- Running teleprompter for all live and recorded newscasts, in-studio shoots, sports shows, etc.

- Pulling file video for reporters and newscasts

- Updating, printing and delivering scripts to talent for newscasts

- Logging video for news conferences, awards shows, pursuits, etc.

- Supporting the assignment desk, following up on tips or leads, answering phones, making calls as needed

- Setting up and recording zoom interviews

- Assist Digital team with clipping video from newscasts for website

- Provide additional newsroom support and handle duties as assigned

- Provide support in the field for live events, parades, on-location shows, etc.

Basic Qualifications:

-Must be able to work a minimum 3 days a week

- Must be willing to work various shifts as needed, including early morning, overnight, weekends and holidays

- Ability to use social media like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc. to help research stories

- Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines required

- Minimum of one year prior experience, either through an internship or college newsroom

Preferred Qualifications:

- Prior newsroom internship experience or college newsroom experience

Required Education

- College degree or current college attendance required (senior year preferred)

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $23,800 to $31,700 per year based on a 29 hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.