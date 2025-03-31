Tamron Hall Mother's Day Show Sweepstakes

Are you a Tam Fam member? Would you like a chance to surprise a special Mother in your life?

KABC is sending one lucky viewer and a guest to New York to be a part of a very special taping of Tamron Hall's Mother's Day show.

1 Grand Prize winner receives:

2 x VIP seats at Tamron Hall Mother's Day Show on April 29, 2025

Roundtrip coach airfare for 2 to New York (winner & guest)

Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)

Airport ground transportation to/from airport/hotel

1 x $250 Visa Gift Card

Approximate grand prize retail value $4,000.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.