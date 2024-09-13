First Look: Exclusive 6abc Philadelphia interview with VP Kamala Harris on reaching undecided voters

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Vice President Kamala Harris sat down one-on-one for an exclusive interview on Friday with anchor Brian Taff of sister station 6abc in Philadelphia.

It's the first solo interview since she was selected as the Democratic nominee for president.

Brian traveled to western Pennsylvania to meet up with the vice president as she was campaigning in Johnstown.

She visited 'Classic Elements,' a small cafe and bookstore.

MORE | Trump airs grievances over Michael Cohen during taped interview before gag-order hearing in 6abc interview

Action News' Walter Perez speaks 1-on-1 with former President Donald Trump

One of the many topics she touched on with Brian was how she plans to reach voters who are on the fence heading into the November election.

"On the appeal of the man you're running against: as you drove here today, you likely saw a lot of Trump signs. He has a historic appeal in this country, and as someone running against him and trying to understand that, I wonder how you distill it? What do you understand his appeal to be? And how do you speak to his voters, and maybe people who share his values, but are open to something else?" Brian asked.

"I, based on experience, and a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us. And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other," Harris said.

We will have more from Brian's interview with Kamala Harris on WPVI Action News at 5pm and 6pm.