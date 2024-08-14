San Fernando man arrested in murder of Karla Terron, whose burned body was found on off-ramp

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators are asking the public to help them solve the 2022 murder of a woman whose burned body was found in Bakersfield.

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (CNS) -- A man has been arrested in San Fernando in connection with the brutal killing of a woman whose burned body was found in 2022 on the side of a freeway in Bakersfield, authorities said Thursday.

Homicide detectives served a warrant at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Knox Street and arrested 30-year-old Juan Figuroa, who was booked on suspicion of murdering 27-year-old Karla Terron, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"For the last year and eight months, investigators from the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the San Fernando Police Department have conducted an extensive investigation, including two press conferences regarding this case," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The agency added that investigators are working on making additional arrests "for others involved in this case."

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for filing consideration.

At a news conference in July, investigators had asked for the public's help in solving the case.

Terron was last seen at the VFW Post in the 100 block of North Hagar Street in San Fernando on the evening of Dec. 16, 2022, the LASD said.

Her body was discovered at about 5 a.m. the following day "engulfed in flames and deceased on southbound state Route 99, at the Hosking Road off ramp in Bakersfield," a Sheriff's Department statement said. "An autopsy determined that her cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds. (Terron's) last known location alive was at a local bar, 100 block of North Hagar Street, in the city of San Fernando."

Investigators said Terron was at the VFW Post, and it is believed she went from there to a residence in San Fernando, from which her body was taken to Bakersfield in a white SUV. The vehicle has been recovered by authorities.

Detectives said Terron's cellphone was missing, and they urged anyone who found a cell phone around the time of her disappearance to contact detectives.

A photo of the SUV was displayed at the July news conference, and anyone who may have seen the vehicle in San Fernando or in Bakersfield, or who has any other information on the case, was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.