Karol G to be the first artist to have a Bratz doll inspired by her

The 'Bichota' doll is coming soon! The iconic fashion and lifestyle doll brand Bratz announced Monday its collaboration with Karol G, making her the first artist to collaborate with the brand.

The doll will sport the outfit worn by Karol G on the Latin Grammy red carpet, as well as two other looks.

"I can't believe I get to celebrate another huge milestone in my career with my first-ever doll-and I'm so proud it's with Bratz, a brand I've always been a superfan of and grew up with!" said Karol G in a statement.

The Bratz x Karol G doll's outfit is inspired by the dazzling rose gold dress the artist wore to the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

It also includes a second outfit inspired by Karol G's real-life merchandise, such as a "Bichota Season" album T-shirt, as well as accessories like mini awards and a hyper-realistic replica of the "Mañana Será Bonito" album.

"Bratz are 'Bichotas' in their own way-they're independent, bold, and powerful trendsetters who have been part of our lives since the early 2000s," added Karol G.

The Bratz x Karol G collectible doll will be available in the U.S. and for pre-order worldwide beginning December 3, 2024. The doll will also be available online and in stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Spain. It retails for $50.

