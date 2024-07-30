WATCH LIVE

R. Kelly petitions Supreme Court to review conviction in sex crimes case

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 2:43PM
CHICAGO -- Attorney's for R. Kelly have filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the singer's conviction for federal sex crimes.

Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean confirmed Tuesday they have filed a petition for a writ of certiorari.

Kelly was convicted in federal court in Chicago in September on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kelly has also been convicted in New York for sex trafficking and racketeering.

