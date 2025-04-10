4 children, 1 adult killed in Kern County trailer home fire, officials say

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Four children and one adult died in an early morning house fire in Kern County on Thursday, according to fire officials.

The house fire began just after midnight at a trailer home on Clay Mine Road, just north of Edwards Air Force Base. When Kern County firefighters arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames and was threatening nearby homes, according to authorities.

In addition to the overwhelming flames, officials said live electrical lines had fallen, making the situation even more dangerous for firefighters and neighbors.

By the time firefighters got the flames under control, they made the devastating discovery.

Eyewitness News Reporter Leo Stallworth spoke to neighbor Valerie Rodriguez, who said she and other neighbors came outside with their own garden hoses, trying to fight the blaze.

She said she woke up to the sound of an explosion shortly after midnight. By the time she got outside, she said the trailer home was up in flames.

"I had my mom call 911, and they told her to get everybody out of the house just in case it escalated," Rodriguez said.

She said a woman in her 70s was among the neighbors who were trying to put out the fire.

Rodriguez said a mother, father, and multiple children lived in the home. She believes the mother and an infant were among the dead, while the father and three other children made it out safely.

Fire officials have not yet confirmed who was among the victims, other than it being one adult and four children.

"I believe the father busted the windows, trying to get his wife and children out, but the flame was too high," Rodriguez said.

Firefighters from numerous local agencies responded to the scene. The investigation into what sparked the flames is ongoing.