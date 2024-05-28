Kidnapping suspect arrested after lengthy chase from Inland Empire to San Diego County

Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for two weeks.

Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for two weeks and "forcing her to perform multiple sexual acts through fear and coercion."

Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for two weeks and "forcing her to perform multiple sexual acts through fear and coercion."

Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for two weeks and "forcing her to perform multiple sexual acts through fear and coercion."

Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for two weeks and "forcing her to perform multiple sexual acts through fear and coercion."

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for two weeks was arrested Saturday following a lengthy chase across Southern California.

Lorenzo Isaiah Haynes, 29, of San Diego, was taken into custody when the pursuit ended in Escondido.

According to the investigators, Haynes held the victim against her will for a two-week period and forced her to perform multiple sexual acts "through fear and coercion throughout multiple counties in Southern California."

"If she was a victim of human trafficking, I'm sure that there's more we have to learn, but thankfully, he's off the streets," said SBCSD spokesperson Gloria Huerta.

The 31-year-old victim somehow managed to escape Saturday night and called 911 from a convenience store near Riverside Drive and East End Avenue in Chino.

"When deputies arrived, they contacted the victim, but they also observed the suspect driving in the area," said Huerta. "When our deputies attempted a traffic stop, the suspect failed the yield and a pursuit ensued."

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was injured during the chase when he crashed into another car. He was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

The pursuit then continued south into San Diego County.

"His vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot," said Huerta. "Shortly afterward, he was captured and handed over to us, and booked at the West Valley Detention Center."

Haynes is facing several charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, human trafficking, pimping and obstructing police. Detectives say the relationship between Haynes and victim - in terms of how they met - remains unclear.

The sheriff's department said Haynes was on parole at the time of the arrest, which prevents him from being released on bail.