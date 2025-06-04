'KILL the BILL': Musk continues to blast Trump's bill in social media posts

Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again.

Elon Musk is continuing his attacks on President Donald Trump's signature bill on Wednesday with a barrage of posts on X slamming the megabill, saying in one that no one "should be able to stomach it," while another instructed his more than 200 million followers to call members of Congress to "KILL the BILL."

Musk, who until recently had largely scaled back posting about politics, on Wednesday alone has already posted or helped amplify posts on X criticizing the bill more than 25 times.

"Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH," Musk wrote in one post.

Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In another, Musk was more forceful, writing, "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL."

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Wednesday morning that Musk was "flat wrong" about his criticisms on the spending bill and its effect on the deficit -- adding that he tried to call the tech billionaire Tuesday night, but Musk didn't answer.

In a video post on X of Johnson making the comment, Musk responded: "We need a new bill that doesn't grow the deficit."

Musk then replied to another video of Johnson, writing: "No one who actually reads the bill should be able to stomach it"

Johnson responded to Musk's demand for a new bill, saying "we don't have time for a brand-new bill."

"And I want Elon and all my friends to recognize the complexity of what we've accomplished here, this extraordinary piece of legislation, record number of savings, the record tax cuts for the American people, and all the other benefits in it," Johnson said during a gaggle with reporters outside his office Wednesday.

The most recent posts come one day after Musk took to X to lambaste the funding bill to advance Trump's legislative agenda, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

Musk's grievances with the Trump administration extend beyond the level of spending in the president's signature bill, sources tell ABC News.

Multiple people who have spoken to the president and Musk described a widening rift on a range of recent moves by the administration.

Musk has privately expressed frustration about a portion of the spending bill that would cut the electric vehicle tax credit, multiple people who have spoken with the billionaire said.

After the November election, Musk called for ending the tax credit, but more recently, his company, Tesla, has become a vocal opponent of removing the provision.

"Abruptly ending the energy tax credits would threaten America's energy independence and the reliability of our grid," the company posted on social media.

Musk had also grown increasingly frustrated with the Trump administration striking artificial intelligence deals with his competitor OpenAI, sources tell ABC News.

Behind the scenes, Musk raised objections about a deal that did not include his AI start-up company, but it ultimately moved forward, sources said.

Another source of tension: the withdrawal of Musk ally Jared Isaacman's nomination as NASA administrator over the weekend, according to sources who stated that Musk was deeply disappointed by the move.

There have also been deep disagreements on trade policy. In April, Musk called trade advisor Peter Navarro a "moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" in a series of posts on X.

The White House declined to comment. A representative for Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

Some of these details were first reported by Axios.

ABC News' Lauren Peller and Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.