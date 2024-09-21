Chino event celebrates neurodivergent and special needs community

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The inaugural Inclusion Community Celebration was held in Chino to celebrate the neurodivergent and special needs community.

People with autism, down syndrome, ADD, and ADHD enjoyed games, food and sensory friendly activities.

"Sometimes if it's too loud of a noise or too big of a crowd, some of our community members get overstimulated so some items will help desensitize them," said Felicia Guzman, CEO and founder of Adrian's World.

Waylan Stillwell has autism and was rocking out with one of the sensory prizes. His parents say this is a great space for people to let their guard down.

"Having them understand if your child is humming or dancing or whatever, so they understand and it's fun to form relationships," said Melody Stillwell, Waylan's mother.

Melanee Stovall with the Legacy Bridges Foundation has a 14-year-old daughter who lives with epileptic seizures. She noticed there was a lack of connection to community and resources.

"And that's why we kind of said hey let's be that, let's build that foundation and that support that everybody needs," Stovall said.

The Chino Police Department came out to the event, telling people about the Envelope Program. Officers get special training for when they see a blue envelope on a dashboard during a traffic stop.

"They know that they may have to change the way they talk or the way they do their traffic stops safely," said Andrea Fletcher with the department.

The goal is for this to become an annual event.

"It's a beautiful thing to see happen - to treat people as the humans we are," said Jenna Tremayne.