Knott's Berry Farm cracking down on people who cut in line

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm is going after people who cut in line and is asking visitors to tell security about any offenders.

There are new signs placed throughout the park, warning guests that "line jumping or holding spots in line is not permitted."

The park is asking people to report any offenders by texting Knotts Berry Farm Security. Anyone caught cutting in line could be kicked out of the park.

Knotts is also reminding guests that their entire party must be together when entering a line. If you have to leave, you are being asked to let a worker know.