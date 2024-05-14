Babies 'R' Us to make comeback in Kohl's stores, including many in SoCal

The beloved baby gear and furniture store Babies 'R' Us is making a return, and there will be several in Southern California.

The beloved baby gear and furniture store Babies 'R' Us is making a return, and there will be several in Southern California.

The beloved baby gear and furniture store Babies 'R' Us is making a return, and there will be several in Southern California.

The beloved baby gear and furniture store Babies 'R' Us is making a return, and there will be several in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The beloved baby gear and furniture store Babies "R" Us is making a return, including at multiple locations in Southern California.

The brand's parent company, Toys "R" Us, went bankrupt in 2018. But both the Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us brands are making limited comebacks with new corporate partners.

About 200 Babies "R" Us shops are expected to open within existing Kohl's stores across the country.

In Southern California, those include Brentwood, Lakewood, Irvine, Victorville, Redlands, Chino, Tustin and others.

To find a full list of locations across the country, visit the Kohl's corporate website.

The first ones will start opening in August and all 200 are expected to be open in time for the holidays.

Southern California locations:

Redlands: 27540 W Lugonia Ave.

Victorville: 14305 Bear Valley Rd.

Beaumont: 1479 E Second St.

Bakersfield NW: 9400 Rosedale Hwy

Chino Spectrum Center: - 4093 Grand Ave.

Lakewood: 2650 Carson St.

Alhambra: 1201 S Fremont Ave.

Downey: 300 Stonewood St.

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22215 El Paseo Rancho

Buena Park: 8191 La Palma Ave.

Irvine: 14101 Jeffrey Rd.

Laguna Niguel: 27380 Heather Ridge Rd.

Mira Loma: 12315 Limonite Ave.

Menifee: 30252 Haun Rd.

Tustin: 18182 Irvine Blvd.

Murrieta: 24661 Madison Ave.

Brentwood: 5511 Lone Tree Way