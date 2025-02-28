Kourtney Kardashian joins protest over fire debris being dumped in Calabasas landfill

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Kourtney Kardashian joined protesters who are pushing back on Palisades Fire debris getting dumped at the Calabasas Landfill.

The protest Thursday featured people holding up signs that read "Protect our health, protect our space - find a safer better place!"

Demonstrators also chanted: "Calabasas hear our cry, we won't let our children die."

One person was arrested during the protest.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved sending debris from the Palisades Fire to the Calabasas landfill.

Kardashian was spotted holding a sign that read: "Fill our hydrants, not our dumps."

"We're here to make it known that we're not OK with this," Kardashian said when asked why she was at the protest.

She added that the site is not the place to take the fire debris.

However, the landfill operator said this fire debris is not toxic.

"The debris, from our understanding, having worked closely with the EPA, with the Army Corps of Engineers and the County Department of Public Works, who are overseeing the collection and removal of this debris from the fire zones, have already certified and inspected it as being non-toxic, non-hazardous. This landfill cannot accept hazardous waste," said Michael Chee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sanitation Districts.

Chee also says the fact that the landfill cannot accept hazardous waste is even posted on a sign at the front of the landfill for all haulers to see.