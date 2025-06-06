South El Monte preparing to host shotgun shooting competitions for 2028 Olympics

South El Monte is known for being industrial with several manufacturing businesses. But in 2028, the Olympics will put it on the map as the city hosts shotgun shooting competitions.

South El Monte is known for being industrial with several manufacturing businesses. But in 2028, the Olympics will put it on the map as the city hosts shotgun shooting competitions.

South El Monte is known for being industrial with several manufacturing businesses. But in 2028, the Olympics will put it on the map as the city hosts shotgun shooting competitions.

South El Monte is known for being industrial with several manufacturing businesses. But in 2028, the Olympics will put it on the map as the city hosts shotgun shooting competitions.

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- South El Monte is a small city in the San Gabriel Valley with a population of about 22,000.

It's known for being industrial with several manufacturing businesses. But in 2028, the Olympics will put it on the map as the city hosts shotgun shooting competitions.

"It is such an honor, a really big honor," South El Monte Mayor Gloria Olmos said. "I mean, the first thing you ask is how did they find South El Monte?"

LA Clays Shooting Park is the venue that won the bid. It's nestled along the 60 Freeway off Rosemead Boulevard.

Technically, the property is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, then leased to Los Angeles County, which in turn leases it to the LA Clays' operators. Still, the address reflects South El Monte, which is why the city is owning it with pride.

"As long as they keep saying South El Monte, we're good. We're like, we'll take it," Olmos said.

LA Clays took over the location about five years ago with this Olympic dream. Now that it's coming true, the owners are thrilled.

"It's been a long, hard few years and finally just recently we were awarded a portion of the shooting venue, which is the shotgun part," said Jim Mitchell with LA Clays.

Mitchell was a chairman of the board for Team USA Shooting, so he's been to previous Olympic Games and knows what's needed to get the facility in tip-top shape.

"The whole area has got to be freshened with Olympic-style modifications," he said.

LA28 officials recently came for the first walk thru, which will help them come up with a game plan.

"We only get the Olympics about every 40 years, so we want to make sure we do a good job," Mitchell said.

The sport of shooting is also part of Olympic history, being in the very first modern games in 1896. It can really help a country with its overall medal count, which is why China, Russia and the U.S. prioritize it.

And even though we're still three years out, South El Monte is already reaping the economic benefits.

"Even businesses that I'm speaking to recently, I'm like, "We're getting ready for the 2028 Olympics, you could be part of the history, come join us,'" Olmos said. "And many jumped on board saying we'd love to be there."