Hollywood 7-Eleven employee brain dead after attack by manager, family says

An employee at a 7-Eleven in Hollywood is brain dead after she was allegedly attacked by a manager at the store, according to family.

An employee at a 7-Eleven in Hollywood is brain dead after she was allegedly attacked by a manager at the store, according to family.

An employee at a 7-Eleven in Hollywood is brain dead after she was allegedly attacked by a manager at the store, according to family.

An employee at a 7-Eleven in Hollywood is brain dead after she was allegedly attacked by a manager at the store, according to family.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An employee at a 7-Eleven in Hollywood is brain dead after she was allegedly attacked by a manager, according to the victim's family.

Last Tuesday around 2:10 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to a battery call at the convenience store at Melrose Avenue and N. Arden Boulevard.

Police said there was a fight between two employees. One of the employees - Jessica McLaughlin - was taken to a hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by McLaughlin's family says she was attacked by one of her managers.

McLaughlin's family says she's brain dead, and they are raising money for her funeral.

Police say the suspect is not in custody.

"Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time," 7-Eleven said in a statement. "The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation."