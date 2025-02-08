LA-area firefighters, Habitat for Humanity celebrated at Critics Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The CriticS Choice Awards celebrates the best in TV and movies. But it was the real-life heroes - L.A. firefighters - who were showered with honors at Friday's red carpet in Santa Monica.

"First off, I want to say I'm very, very honored to be here. I was one of the first responders who went to the Palisades incident. My greatest reward was to see when the residents came back in, just their gratefulness for all the efforts that we did," said LAFD Battalion Chief Robert Takeshita.

Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin admitted that he's not quite comfortable in the red carpet spotlight but he was honored to be invited to such an event.

"It's certainly a little bit uncomfortable for us. I don't think we necessarily play in that limelight very well. But I think it's very rewarding to be considered in this world and in this setting right there, talk about being supported by the community," Heflin said.

Members of Habitat for Humanity were also celebrated on the red carpet.

"It's a bit surreal to tell the truth, we are all kind of laughing and saying that's a lot of cameras, right? But it's exciting and we're happy that they're going to be mentioning Habitat's Rebuild L.A. campaign tonight throughout the script and we just appreciate being a little part of what is really the heartbeat of Los Angeles," said Erin Rank with Habitat for Humanity.

