LA City Council candidate says anti-police slogan in leaked audio

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Leaked audio captures Los Angeles City Council candidate Ysabel Jurado, who is running against incumbent Kevin de León, saying "F- the police" at a recent meeting with students at Cal State L.A.

Jurado was asked about abolishing the police.

"What's the rap verse? F- the police, that's how I see 'em," Jurado responded.

Jurado's opponent in the race, Kevin de León, found himself in the middle of a different leaked audio scandal, which involved racist remarks and resulted in the resignation of City Council President Nury Martinez. De León resisted calls to step down.

De León has accused Jurado of being a police abolitionist. It's a question Jurado hasn't spoken about in candidate forums.

"Public safety and crime are top of mind for most Angelenos," Pomona College politics professor Sara Sadhwani said. "We see this evidenced in the district attorney's race in which (George Gascón) has faced a whole lot of opposition from Angelenos across the county."

In a statement responding to her comment, Jurado told Eyewitness News in part:

"In a meeting with students at Cal State L.A., I quoted a lyric from a song that's been part of a larger conversation on systemic injustice and police accountability for decades. But it was just a lyric - and I'm proud to be accessible to young people and students, listening to their concerns and treating them like the future leaders they are.

That's something my opponent has failed to do. My commitment to public safety remains as strong as ever."

De León discussed the matter Monday morning.

"I support our men and women in blue who protect us every single day, especially in the neighborhoods where folks want more police presence," de León said. "It's not a reflection of the values of who we are in the city of Los Angeles.

"The police budget is one of the largest budgets in the entire city of Los Angeles, so you have to engage with them. If you come into a legislative branch like city council completely hostile and you want to abolish them, then what does that say about public safety for everyday folks in Los Angeles?"

The final day of voting in the race is Nov. 5.