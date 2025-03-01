LA Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents Pacific Palisades, studies town of Paradise's recovery

PARADISE, Calif. (KABC) -- City Councilwoman Traci Park who represents pacific palisades spent Thursday in another fire ravaged community - Paradise in Northern California - where 90% of the homes were destroyed by the camp fire back in 2018.

In Paradise, utilities have been moved underground, roads have been widened and reconfigured to have one lane in and potentially three lanes out. Six years ago during the evacuation, people died in their cars.

"There's a lot of signs of life and hope and from everything I've heard paradise has been very resilient during a painful process and I know that what lies ahead for us in Pacific Palisades is going to face many similar challenges," said Park.

ABC7's Phillip Palmer traveled to Paradise recently highlighting how paradise is currently the only city in the U.S. to require all new homes meet the "wildfire prepared home standards" which means ember resistant vents, metal gutters, 6-foot vertical clearance for any exterior wall, and five feet of defensible space.

"I want to rebuild the palisades back to what it was, smarter, safer, and more resilient. But, I also don't want it to be a new community that no one recognizes," said Park.

While on the ground in paradise, park took a driving tour to see the rebuilding and met with local officials to discuss challenges, successes, and how the town has addressed the insurance crisis. The estimated value of homes lost in the Eaton and Palisades fires is almost 30 billion dollars.

"We can only see these types of incidents repeat so many times until I think it becomes incumbent upon us as local leaders to identify why do we see these challenges repeat," said Park.