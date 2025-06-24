James Harden sued for negligence after his nephew accused of rape at his Houston home, records show

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden was sued for negligence after his nephew was accused of rape at his home in Houston, Texas, records show.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden was sued for negligence for the conduct of his security team, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says the NBA All-Star's nephew sexually assaulted a woman at a New Year's Eve party in 2024 at his mansion in Houston.

Eyewitness News obtained the lawsuit, which was filed in Harris County, Texas, on Monday.

During the party, guests were allegedly asked to leave their personal belongings, including cell phones, inside their vehicles or at the gate, according to the lawsuit.

It details that the victim drank from a bottle given to her by Justice Armani Blackburn, who is Harden's nephew, which she says led to her quickly losing consciousness.

The 18-page lawsuit claims she was sexually assaulted by Blackburn while unconscious.

The lawsuit says the victim's two friends were removed by Harden's security, even though she was still inside the residence, which prevented them from intervening in the alleged attack.

Records show that her friends found her phone after being kicked out, called her sister, who then contacted Harden's sister, who is Blackburn's mother.

The filing stated that the victim's sister sent a photo of her to Harden's security, who claimed that the woman inside was not her, despite the lawsuit alleging that she was in fact at the mansion at that time.

The negligence claim against Harden stems from the conduct of Harden's in-home security, which they say failed to act responsibly in response to outside calls for help and could have prevented the alleged sexual assault.

The lawsuit also says that Harden is "vicariously liable for the actions of his guards and their corporate employer," who were also named as defendants in the case.

Harden's legal team hasn't commented about the case.