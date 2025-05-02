Here's all the food you need to try at the LA County Fair

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The L.A. County Fair is kicking off Friday, and the food may be the star of the show! We have a roundup of can't-miss dishes you have to try.

Some tasty dishes we tried include Mike's Hot Honey turkey legs, the brand new bacon wrapped pork belly, which is slowly smoked on a stick, and strawberries topped in warm, silky, dark chocolate.

"This year, it's about the food and we're really focusing on value and making sure it's affordable for all the families that come out here," said Dominic Palmieri of Midway Gourmet.

It wouldn't be fair food without some questionable, yet exciting, pairings.

Check out the new pickle lemonade, and try the fire roasted chili peppers with queso blanco and hot Cheetos.

Of course there are your classic corndogs - but you can also try Korean corndogs topped with Fruity Pebbles!

Head to El Chef for empanadas and quesadillas. Plus, Fat Boi is bringing a taste of Jamaica with all things jerk - including jerk lobster mac and cheese.

Organizers say it doesn't get more farm to fair fresh than this.

Here's some good advice from Palmiere: "Come with your stretch pants and come hungry, but you're going to have to come two times because there's so many great things to see at the L.A. County Fair."

The fair, located in the Pomona Fairplex, opens its gates at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through May 26, from 11a .m .to 11 p.m.

For ticket information, visit www.lacountyfair.com/buy-tickets.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.