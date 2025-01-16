Order prohibiting removal of fire debris issued by LA County health officer

Removal of fire debris will be conducted in a two-phase process.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- An order prohibiting the cleanup or removal of debris from critical fire areas, including Pacific Palisades and Altadena, until a hazardous materials inspection is completed was issued Wednesday by Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

Fire debris, ash and dirt from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals and other hazardous substances, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Exposure to those toxic substances can occur through inhaling ash and fire dust particles, contact with skin or contamination of drinking water supplies.

Improper handling or disposal of fire debris can increase these risks, spreading hazardous substances throughout the community and endangering workers, residents and the environment, the statement said.

The first phase will consist of a hazardous materials assessment of all burned properties by the Los Angeles County Fire Health & Hazardous Materials Certified Unified Program Agency, in conjunction with state and federal agencies.

The assessment will help determine the fire debris cleanup process required for the individual parcel or area.

The second phase will be the fire debris cleanup, removal and disposal which will be operated by the state and federal governments that property owners can opt into or hire contractors to perform after an assessment.

Property owners must receive approval and follow applicable laws regarding fire debris and hazardous waste cleanup and disposal.

The order applies exclusively to the cleanup or removal of fire debris and does not restrict the removal of personal property from residential sites. Examples of fire debris include burnt building materials such as wood, metal and concrete, burnt household items, pieces of the building's foundation, and fire-contaminated soil found around

burned structures or affected areas, which may contain harmful substances.

The order also covers the areas of the Kenneth, Creek, Hurst, and Lidia fires.

More detailed information about the debris removal program will be released as it becomes available, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

