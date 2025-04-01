LA County to vote Tuesday on whether to form its own homeless services department

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With billions spent on Los Angeles County homeless services and the results not coming fast enough, the board of supervisors will vote Tuesday on a plan to consolidate homeless services into one county department.

"Our services are strewn across something like 14 different departments; plus you have LAHSA, plus you have the City of Los Angeles, plus you have all the cities in the ecosystem of our county that are providing services. It's impossible to track. The accountability that people want to see from LAHSA isn't happening, and I think that it's a structural problem," said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Horvath says the problem is backed up by numerous audits that have found wasted funds and holes in the tracking of services provided. Horvath says people are cycling in and out of programs meant to keep them off the streets.

"The ballot measure that passed Measure A and the one before it, Measure H, injected a huge influx of cash into that system without the proper intentional infrastructure being placed to have that kind of oversight and audit after audit has proven that's what's going on. What we need to do is fix that. Bring that fiscal accountability into the county because this is a county ballot measure. We are responsible for those dollars, the county expects us to use them appropriately and be outcome driven," said Horvath.

Horvath insists the county wouldn't be leaving its partnership with the county, which is under LAHSA, just scaling back its role for homeless services to better serve all 88 cities in the county. The CEO of LAHSA, Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, says not only does she agree with the findings of the audits, but she believes LAHSA has taken steps to correct issues evidenced by the total homeless population in the county going down last year.

"Working together is working. That the city and county focusing on unsheltered homelessness together and LAHSA operationalizing that vision they have is working," said Adams Kellum.

If the motion passes Tuesday, that new county department would start operating on July 1.