LA General Medical Center seeks public help identifying patient

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Officials at Los Angeles General Medical Center sought the public's help Tuesday to identify a patient who has been hospitalized since Saturday, and to identify his family.

The man, about 40, was brought to the facility from Cesar Chavez Avenue and Fickett Street, according to hospital officials.

He was described as 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing his identity, or the identity of his family, was urged to call social worker Jocelyn Mayo at 323-409-4463.

