Residents near East Hollywood homeless encampment turn to 7 On Your Side for answers from the city

Residents near an encampment in East Hollywood say they don't feel safe and wish there was more help for the homeless. They turned to 7 On Your Side Investigates to get answers from the city.

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents living next to an East Hollywood homeless encampment say they are desperate for help.

Many of them do not feel safe, while at the same time, they wish there was more help for the homeless.

"We can't continue like this," said Keith Johnson, who reached out to 7 On Your Side Investigates because of concerns over the encampment on Sierra Vista Avenue in East Hollywood.

The encampment, filled with tents and tarps, is right next to homes and apartments.

"A couple of people that live there are very hostile," said Marco Guzman, who lives right next to the camp. "Yesterday afternoon, I was sitting at that little wall right there, and some guy comes up to me and starts screaming."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, told 7 On Your Side Investigates she is concerned for her safety at times.

"Sometimes they break into our building and hang out in our lobby," she said. "They're doing very creative things. They have electricity. They have solar panels."

Many residents tell 7 On Your Side Investigates they want the city to do more, so we reached out to the mayor's office.

Mayor Karen Bass' staff told ABC7 in a statement that it is, "...collaborating on how best to bring Angelenos living in this encampment inside while also addressing the public safety concerns."

This camp sits in Council District 13, represented by Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.

"We are working to get the encampment residents housed as soon as possible, and all of the encampment's residents have expressed willingness to move into temporary shelter when rooms become available," District 13 staff told us in a statement.

District 13 says it's also moving forward to put a 51-bed interim shelter on a vacant lot near the camp.

But, how do East Hollywood residents feel about the city's response?

"I think they are heading in the right direction, but we need to step up," Johnson said.